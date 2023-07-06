West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,061,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,665,000 after purchasing an additional 431,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

