West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $309.90 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

