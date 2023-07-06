West Oak Capital LLC Has $943,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

