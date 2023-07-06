Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Trading Up 2.3 %

WEYS stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $256.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.89. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

