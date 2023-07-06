Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in June

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 2,104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.5 days.
Whitehaven Coal Stock Up 2.7 %
WHITF opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.
About Whitehaven Coal
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Whitehaven Coal
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.