Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in June

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 2,104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.5 days.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Up 2.7 %

WHITF opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

