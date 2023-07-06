Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

