Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,185 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,990,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 4,100.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 678,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.48 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

