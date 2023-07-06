Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.