Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,211,000 after buying an additional 663,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,730,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 43,033 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

