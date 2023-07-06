Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,459 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

