Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.