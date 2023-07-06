Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $459.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.96 and its 200 day moving average is $465.00. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

