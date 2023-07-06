Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,813 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

