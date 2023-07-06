Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

OTIS stock opened at $87.54 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

