Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average of $137.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

