Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

CWB opened at $70.38 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.22 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

