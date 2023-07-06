Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

