Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $960,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

