Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in RPM International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RPM opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

