Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $556,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

