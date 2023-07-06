Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHX opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

