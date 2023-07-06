Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,031 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $44.74 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

