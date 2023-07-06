Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 556 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,471,000 after purchasing an additional 74,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.49%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

