Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

