Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.14 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

