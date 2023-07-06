Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

