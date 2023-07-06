Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

