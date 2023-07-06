Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,412 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

