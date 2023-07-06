Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

HDV stock opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

