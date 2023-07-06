Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,526 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

