Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 6,551 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

