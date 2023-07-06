Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,591 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 640,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

