Whittier Trust Co. Sells 485 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Novartis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Further Reading

