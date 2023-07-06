WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WildBrain Price Performance

WLDBF stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLDBF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

