Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Head to Head Analysis

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Willis Towers Watson Public and Crawford & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 6 7 1 2.64 Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus target price of $265.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.39%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 12.18% 14.76% 4.71% Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Crawford & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $8.87 billion 2.78 $1.01 billion $9.97 23.27 Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford & Company.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Crawford & Company on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; and wholesale reinsurance services. Additionally, it provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Crawford & Company

(Free Report)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: North America Loss Adjusting, International Operations, Broadspire, and Platform Solutions. The North America Loss Adjusting segment provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances. The International Operations segment provides claims management and adjusting services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities; and field investigation and the evaluation and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims. The Broadspire segment offers claims management services, including workers' compensation, liability, property, accident & health, and disability claims management; accident & health claims programs; disability and leave management services, as well as legal services, risk management information, and consultative analytical services. This segment also provides medical management services; administration services; medical bill review services; and physician review services, as well as claims and risk management services and technology solutions; desktop claim adjusting and evaluation of claims; initial loss reporting services for claimants; loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review, medical case management and vocational rehabilitation; and risk management information services. The Platform Solutions segment offers insurance through service lines, such as Contractor Connection and Networks, including losses caused by natural disasters, such as fires, hailstorms, hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, as well as man-made disasters, such as oil spills, and chemical releases. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.