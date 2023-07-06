Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.63.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,165. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

