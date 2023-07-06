Yvonne Tran Sells 12,040 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yvonne Tran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60.

Schrödinger stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 379.34 and a beta of 1.22. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

