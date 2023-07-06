Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE:APAM opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

