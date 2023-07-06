Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $11.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.83. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $44.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2023 earnings at $42.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $13.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $50.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $62.42 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,120.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,063.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,753.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,233.61 and a one year high of $2,147.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

