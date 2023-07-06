Zacks Research Comments on Alkermes plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,772,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,819 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,660 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

