Zacks Research Comments on OGE Energy Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for OGE Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OGE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $36.53 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,770 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,302,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

