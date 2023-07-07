10,853 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

