22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.95

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 169193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Dawson James dropped their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $67.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 28.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.15). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 92.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. On average, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,919,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

