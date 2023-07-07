2,348 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.17.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $250.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $270.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.70 and its 200 day moving average is $129.22.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

