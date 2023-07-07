2,805 Shares in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 89.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HQH opened at $16.98 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

