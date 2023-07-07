3,368 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

