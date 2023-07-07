47,166 Shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,669,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 2.5 %

KW opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.