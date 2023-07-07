51,542 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EUO. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

ProShares UltraShort Euro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EUO opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

About ProShares UltraShort Euro

The ProShares UltraShort Euro (EUO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Dollar per Euro index. The fund provides a -200% exposure to the daily performance of the EUR spot price against the US dollar as measured by Bloomberg. EUO was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

