AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.