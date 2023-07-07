AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.
In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
