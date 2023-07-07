AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Increased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 4.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

